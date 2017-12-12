Featured
Firefighters back on the job in North Huron
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 8:12AM EST
The volunteers and town council are in agreement on key issues following a meeting that took place Tuesday night.
Firefighters said it has been very stressful since they walked off last Thursday. They said they didn't want to but had to send a message to administration.
Firefighters said there was a lack of leadership since their chief resigned in November and they were not consulted in the decision-making process.
Council agreed to give them a voice when charges are made in the future. A previous bylaw was reinstated that would give two deputy chiefs interim authority of the service until a new chief is hired.
There is no timeline for when council will hire a chief, but when they do, the firefighters will be consulted.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Stu Gooden.