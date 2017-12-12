

The volunteers and town council are in agreement on key issues following a meeting that took place Tuesday night.

Firefighters said it has been very stressful since they walked off last Thursday. They said they didn't want to but had to send a message to administration.

Firefighters said there was a lack of leadership since their chief resigned in November and they were not consulted in the decision-making process.

Council agreed to give them a voice when charges are made in the future. A previous bylaw was reinstated that would give two deputy chiefs interim authority of the service until a new chief is hired.

There is no timeline for when council will hire a chief, but when they do, the firefighters will be consulted.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Stu Gooden.