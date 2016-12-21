

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A fire that forced residents of a Cambridge townhouse complex outside is believed to have started with some extension cords.

The fire at the Elgin Street complex was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to contain it to one room in one townhouse. Smoke moved beyond that room, causing an estimated $75,000 worth of damage to the townhouse.

According to the Cambridge Fire Department, the fire began in extension cords that was being used to share power between two of the townhouses.

“They were buried underneath clothing and furniture, so the heat buildup in the electrical cord started the fire,” said Martin Mills, a platoon chief with the Cambridge Fire Department.

People evacuated from the buildings with nowhere else to go spent about an hour keeping warm on a bus.

No charges are expected to be laid in connection with the fire.

With reporting by Leena Latafat