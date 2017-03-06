Featured
Fire hits Kitchener industrial building; damage pegged at $100,000
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 1:31PM EST
A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at an industrial building in north Kitchener has been deemed accidental.
Firefighters were called to the building at the corner of Duke and Breithaupt streets around 3:30 p.m., after fire broke out on its third floor.
Although firefighters remained on scene into the evening, damage was contained to the interior of the building.
No injuries were reported.
