Firefighters were called to an Elmira pet food plant on Saturday.

They say an employee at Elmira Pet Products spotted flames inside one of the hammer mills around 1:30 p.m.

“As soon as they saw what was happening they shut down the equipment,” says Deputy Fire Chief Dale Martin.

That quick thinking stopped the fire from spreading.

There was a lot of smoke, so the building was evacuated.

Firefighters say no one was injured.