Fire forces evacuation at Elmira pet food plant
Elmira Pet Products evacuated after fire breaks out in mill. (Feb. 4, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 5:02PM EST
Firefighters were called to an Elmira pet food plant on Saturday.
They say an employee at Elmira Pet Products spotted flames inside one of the hammer mills around 1:30 p.m.
“As soon as they saw what was happening they shut down the equipment,” says Deputy Fire Chief Dale Martin.
That quick thinking stopped the fire from spreading.
There was a lot of smoke, so the building was evacuated.
Firefighters say no one was injured.
