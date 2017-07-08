Featured
Fire destroys multi-million dollar cottage in Muskoka Lakes
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 5:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 5:17PM EDT
A newly-built cottage in the Muskoka Lakes area went up in flames Friday night.
A passerby noticed the fire on Peninsula Road around midnight.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene the fire had engulfed the entire the 7,500 square foot structure.
Crews continued to douse hot spots through the night and into the morning.
Damage is estimated at $7 million.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
It was reported that the owner hadn’t yet moved into the cottage and was expected to start moving in furniture over the next week.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.