Huron County Ontario Provincial Police, Huron County Emergency Medical Services and fire services from Central Huron, Seaforth and Goderich battled a structure fire for several hours Saturday.

The fire broke out shortly after 5:30 a.m., at a building at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 4 in Clinton, roughly 100 kilometres west of Waterloo.



The fire chief said that this stretch of buildings has been hit by fire four times in the past.

Police closed the intersection of Ontario Street and Victoria Street while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.





The building that is on fire is next to the town hall, where the mayor says the historical archives are kept. He said although the archives have been digitally saved, the originals remain in the building.

Crews do not believe the fire will spread to the next-door town hall, but are dousing the building with water as a precaution.

OPP said no other structures have been affected by the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

Some of the nearby businesses on the block have been allowed to go back inside under supervision to retrieve some items, according to fire crews.

The intersection is anticipated to be closed for majority of the day Saturday, as the investigation is ongoing. The Ontario Fire Marshal and the OPP crime unite have been called to assist.

There is no word yet and what may have caused the fire or how much damage is estimated to cost.

Police are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes, as the road closure will cause delays.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Nadia Matos