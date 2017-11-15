

CTV Kitchener





A fire in a barn north of Floradale was extinguished before it could endanger the building or the animals housed inside.

Fire crews from three stations were called to a farm on Yatton Side Road around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.

They arrived to find a pile of sawdust smiling near a light bulb.

The barn contained horses and cattle, none of which were hurt, as well as bales of straw.