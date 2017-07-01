

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four units in a Kitchener townhouse complex.

Crews were called to 169 Elm Ridge Drive, in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The fire spread from two attached garages to two units on the second level.

“Smoke alarms were working and that’s partly what alerted the people to what was going on,” said fire prevention officer Rick Brooks. “Luckily they had those smoke alarms.”

Eight people received medical treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Four of them were later taken to hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire chief says residents who live in two of the units have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

“The garage was fairly loaded up with combustibles and that’s always an issue,” said Brooks.

Damage to the four units has been pegged at $350,000.