

CTV Kitchener





There was a simple reason for the buzz in the air in Cambridge Monday morning: The Emmy-winners were in town.

Crews getting ready to film The Handmaid's Tale (one of my favourites!) in Cambridge today @HandmaidsOnHulu pic.twitter.com/yu42unhEZp — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) October 23, 2017

Crews set up in the Galt core to film part of the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The show’s first season recently won several Emmys, including the award for best drama.

Cambridge locations used in the first season included Mill Race Park, the Main Street bridge, City Hall and the Grand Café. Other filming was done in Cambridge and Hamilton.