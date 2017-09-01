Featured
Fight in Woodstock leaves 1 man in hospital, 1 man in custody
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 5:11PM EDT
An argument between two men in Woodstock escalated into a stabbing, police say.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at a business near the west end of Dundas Street.
According to police, a 26-year-old man tried to punch a 41-year-old man as the two were arguing.
The 41 year old then allegedly tried to hit the 26 year old with a bike helmet, after which the 26 year old allegedly stabbed the 41 year old.
Emergency crews took the 41 year old to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.