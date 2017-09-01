

CTV Kitchener





An argument between two men in Woodstock escalated into a stabbing, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, at a business near the west end of Dundas Street.

According to police, a 26-year-old man tried to punch a 41-year-old man as the two were arguing.

The 41 year old then allegedly tried to hit the 26 year old with a bike helmet, after which the 26 year old allegedly stabbed the 41 year old.

Emergency crews took the 41 year old to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.