Bad news for Harry Potter fans who travelled to Blyth this weekend to celebrate their love of magic.

Organizers of the Festival of Wizardry have cancelled Sunday’s events due to weather concerns.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning of very strong wind gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres an hour.

Rain showers are also expected.

A statement was posted Saturday night to the Transfigured Town’s website:

Thank you to everyone for an absolutely amazing day today at the second annual

Festival of Wizardry 2017! We are so honoured and touched that so many of you

made such a long journey to be involved with the festival and are so excited you

were able to be a part of something so special to us.

Unfortunately tomorrow’s weather report is quite serious and calls for extreme high

winds (70-80km/h winds), thunderstorms and heavy rains.

With the risk of lightning the tents become unsafe and the high winds make the

entire venue dangerous due to its’ open nature.

Additionally, quidditch, the food trucks, vendors, kids area, kidditch and the selfie

park will all become unsafe and potentially dangerous due to the anticipated

weather conditions tomorrow.

As a result we are cancelling the event for tomorrow.

We know this is not what everyone wants to hear after such an amazing day but we

want to get the word out so that everyone is safe and aware of what is happening

tomorrow in the most pro-active manner we can.

Our apologies and we wish that we had a different message for tomorrow but we

are absolutely putting the safety of our guests first and foremost. Please understand

that we considered all possible options and determined for your safety we simply

had to cancel the final day of this event.

Thank you all so much for being here today and we look forward to seeing you next

year.

Approximately 9,000 tickets to the event were sold out within hours.