A Kitchener man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences after his vehicle was stopped by police.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 54-year-old man’s vehicle was stopped Thursday at River Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

At the time, the vehicle allegedly had items believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana inside it.

All of the suspected drugs were seized by police.