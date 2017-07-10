Featured
Female dead after being hit by a train in Kitchener
An investigation is underway after police say a female was struck and killed by a GO train in Kitchener Monday evening.
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 10:58PM EDT
Regional police are investigating after they say a GO train struck a person Monday evening in Kitchener.
Police say a female was hit and killed by the train in the area of Lancaster Street East and Victoria Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Passengers on the train had to be transported by shuttle.
