The widening of Highway 401 to 10 lanes through Cambridge is getting a helping hand from the federal government.

Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara and Cambridge MPP Kathryn McGarry announced Friday that the federal government will be putting up to $96 million into the project.

The rest of the costs will be covered by the province.

Once the project is complete, the 401 will be 10 lanes between Hespeler and Townline roads. Separate work is already underway to widen it between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.

The completed highway will include high-occupancy vehicle lanes, as well as new bridges over the highway at Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Construction is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019.