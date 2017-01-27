Featured
Feds putting $96M into Highway 401 widening in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 12:23PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 12:46PM EST
The widening of Highway 401 to 10 lanes through Cambridge is getting a helping hand from the federal government.
Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara and Cambridge MPP Kathryn McGarry announced Friday that the federal government will be putting up to $96 million into the project.
The rest of the costs will be covered by the province.
Once the project is complete, the 401 will be 10 lanes between Hespeler and Townline roads. Separate work is already underway to widen it between Highway 8 and Hespeler Road.
The completed highway will include high-occupancy vehicle lanes, as well as new bridges over the highway at Hespeler Road and Franklin Boulevard.
Construction is expected to be complete by the summer of 2019.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Feds putting $96M into Highway 401 widening in Cambridge
- No tolls for Toronto highways; cities to get bigger share of gas tax instead
- Province, union for English Catholic teachers agree to contract extension
- Woodstock Caressant Care ordered to not take new admissions
- Crews battle house fire in Elmira