

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is voicing safety concerns after his daughter was injured by biking into a temporary cable line.

It happened last week, as 10-year-old Zoe Doroslovac was riding her bicycle near her home on Newbury Drive.

A temporary Bell Canada wire had somehow ended up low enough to the ground that it caught Doroslovac in her neck. She was thrown off the bike and ended up in a neighbour’s garden.

“She was shaking – she was sore because she had a few burn marks on her neck,” her father, George Doroslovac, says.

George Doroslovac says he tried to contact Bell Canada – which owns CTV Kitchener through its Bell Media subsidiary – for three days, only for his calls to go nowhere.

He says he ended up emailing the company’s CEO and other top executives, after which he started getting responses from the company.

In a statement to CTV News, a Bell Canada spokesperson said the service line had somehow fallen from its proper height, had since been restored to that height. The company has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

“The company takes the safety of our equipment and our service to customers and the community very seriously,” the statement reads.

Doroslovac says Bell has offered him and his family compensation. He says he’s more concerned about preventing similar issues and improving the company’s response to them.

“It’s not about the compensation – it’s about the safety,” he says.

“My daughter got hurt. She could have (been) hurt a lot worse.”

With reporting by Nicole Lampa