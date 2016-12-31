

The Canadian Press





Niagara Regional Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Grimsby that left two people dead.

Police say the collision happened early Friday afternoon when a Hyundai broadsided a cargo van (at the intersection of Wolverton Road at Kemp Road) and then careened into the path of a minivan which it struck head-on.

Investigators say the Hyundai driver -- a 44-year-old Grimsby man, and the minivan driver -- a 62-year-old Hamilton man -- both died of their injuries.

The driver of the cargo van wasn't hurt.

The names of the deceased haven't been released.