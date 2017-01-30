

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police and the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating a fatal fire in Lambton County over the weekend.

Crews were called to the fire near Dresden around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Later in the day, officials announced two bodies were discovered in the Mathaville road home.

The identities of the two deceased have not been released. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.