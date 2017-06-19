

CTV Kitchener





An 81-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Grey County.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Grey Road 18 between Grey Road 29 and Gerald Shortt Parkway near the community of Sydenham, between Owen Sound and Meaford.

According to Grey County OPP, the man’s car had crossed the roadway before going into the ditch.

The driver got out of the car and got help from a bystander. Police say he later went into medical distress and was pronounced dead.

Grey Road 18 was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.