Fatal crash in Milton causes delays on Highway 401
A traffic backup is seen following a fatal collision on the Highway 401 off-ramp to Highway 25 in Milton. (OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 2:38PM EST
At least one person was killed Monday in a collision on a Highway 401 off-ramp in Milton.
The collision occurred over the noon hour, on the ramp from the highway’s eastbound lanes to Highway 25.
Full details of the collision were not immediately available, but Ontario Provincial Police said that a vehicle fire was part of the incident.
The ramp remained closed as of 2:30 p.m. as police investigated the collision.
Online traffic maps showed eastbound traffic slowdowns extending nearly to Highway 6 South.
With files from CTV Toronto
