At least one person was killed Monday in a collision on a Highway 401 off-ramp in Milton.

The collision occurred over the noon hour, on the ramp from the highway’s eastbound lanes to Highway 25.

Full details of the collision were not immediately available, but Ontario Provincial Police said that a vehicle fire was part of the incident.

The ramp remained closed as of 2:30 p.m. as police investigated the collision.

Online traffic maps showed eastbound traffic slowdowns extending nearly to Highway 6 South.

With files from CTV Toronto