

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a fatal crash on the QEW near Niagara Falls.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone.

The driver was killed.

The QEW is closed in both directions between Sodom Road and McLeod Road.

OPP say they are diverting traffic at Line 3.

It’s not known when the QEW will reopen.