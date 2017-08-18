Featured
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 near Ingersoll
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 7:48PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 18, 2017 7:54PM EDT
At least one person was killed Friday night in a crash on Highway 401.
One of the vehicles involved the collision at Foldens Line, near Ingersoll, was a motorcycle.
ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Foldens Line #Ingersoll - Traffic able to re-enter west bound at Plank Line ^ag pic.twitter.com/NtpP0HlUxx— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 18, 2017
OPP closed the westbound lanes of the highway between Seaburg Road and Plank Line.
They say they’re not expected to reopen until late Friday night.