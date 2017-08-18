

At least one person was killed Friday night in a crash on Highway 401.

One of the vehicles involved the collision at Foldens Line, near Ingersoll, was a motorcycle.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB lanes remain CLOSED at Foldens Line #Ingersoll - Traffic able to re-enter west bound at Plank Line ^ag pic.twitter.com/NtpP0HlUxx — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 18, 2017

OPP closed the westbound lanes of the highway between Seaburg Road and Plank Line.

They say they’re not expected to reopen until late Friday night.