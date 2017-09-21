

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash near Caledonia.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6, near Fifth Line.

Haldimand County OPP say it’s not clear why the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, although speed is considered a factor.

Its driver was ejected, and later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Thursday as Stephen Ormerod from the community of Townsend, near Jarvis.

Improper seatbelt use was also considered a factor in the collision, police said.