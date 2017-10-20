

CTV Kitchener





The man killed in a collision between a freight train and a pickup truck is being described as a hard-working farmer and loving family man.

Keith Henderson says his brother, 73-year-old Jim Henderson, died as a result of Thursday’s collision on the 13th Line near Thamesford.

Jim Henderson was a dairy and cash crop farmer who lived near Kintore, just north of the crash site. He was married and had two adult children.

The collision remains under investigation by Oxford County OPP. Weather conditions are not believed to be a factor. The rail crossing is controlled by lights, which are believed to have been operating properly.

Henderson was killed one year and two days after a similar collision took the life of another Zorra Township resident.

Slawomir Kaczmarek, 37, died on Oct. 17, 2016, when his pickup truck was hit by a train at the same rail crossing.

With files from CTV London