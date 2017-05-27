Featured
Family remembers Kieran Kay as SIU continues to investigate his death
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 6:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 6:43PM EDT
A Cambridge family continues to wait for answers in the death of 26-year-old Kieran Kay.
On May 22, paramedics were called to a home near Cedar Street and Southgate Road after they received a report of a possible overdose. Paramedics then called police.
Bill Pearl, Kay’s step-father, says paramedics told him they couldn’t help Kieran until police arrived.
He died a short time later in hospital
The SIU and Waterloo Region's Paramedics Services have now launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding Kieran’s death. The Ministry of Health has also been notified.
“Everything from that first 911 call should be looked at and see if something went wrong,” says Pearl.
He’s concerned about the way the 911 call was prioritized. Pearl says that if the call had been handled differently, Kieran may have gotten the help he needed sooner.
A visitation for Kieran was held for family and friends on Saturday. His family gathered to remember the man they say had a good sense of humour.
“Kieran was a great kid,” says Pearl. “He was funny, down to earth. Would do anything for a laugh.”
Pearl admits Kieran struggled with addiction and depression. He had been improving, but last week he relapsed.
“It hits hard,” says Pearl. “It really hits hard.”
Kieran’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.
With reporting by Stu Gooden
