A 25-year-old woman suffered what police are calling “life-altering injuries” when she fell from a cliff north of Flesherton.

Emergency crews were called to the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area just before noon Thursday in response to an injured hiker.

The woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious condition.

According to Grey County OPP, the woman had slipped while hiking in a “non-trail area” and fell nine metres.

In July, a 19-year-old man died in a 12-metre fall at the same conversation area. That man was also said to have been using a “non-trail area.”