Fall at conservation area leaves hiker seriously hurt
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 10:53AM EDT
A 25-year-old woman suffered what police are calling “life-altering injuries” when she fell from a cliff north of Flesherton.
Emergency crews were called to the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area just before noon Thursday in response to an injured hiker.
The woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in serious condition.
According to Grey County OPP, the woman had slipped while hiking in a “non-trail area” and fell nine metres.
In July, a 19-year-old man died in a 12-metre fall at the same conversation area. That man was also said to have been using a “non-trail area.”