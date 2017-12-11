

A woman showed up at a Kitchener home, claiming to be a child protection worker, despite allegedly having no connection to the organization she claimed to represent.

Waterloo Regional Police say it happened Nov. 23 at a home in the area of Belmont Avenue and Highland Road.

According to police, the woman was wearing business attire – a white blouse, black winter coat and black pants – and carrying a briefcase. She claimed that she was inspecting the home on behalf of a child protection agency which had received complaints about the family.

Police say they determined that the woman was not actually a representative of that agency, and no complaints had been made about the family.

The woman is described as being white, in her mid-30s and 5’3”, with brown eyes and shoulder-length curly brown hair.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.