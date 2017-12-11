Featured
Fake child protection worker seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police say a woman who looks like this claimed to be a child protection worker, but doesn't actually work for the agency she said she was representing.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 11:54AM EST
A woman showed up at a Kitchener home, claiming to be a child protection worker, despite allegedly having no connection to the organization she claimed to represent.
Waterloo Regional Police say it happened Nov. 23 at a home in the area of Belmont Avenue and Highland Road.
According to police, the woman was wearing business attire – a white blouse, black winter coat and black pants – and carrying a briefcase. She claimed that she was inspecting the home on behalf of a child protection agency which had received complaints about the family.
Police say they determined that the woman was not actually a representative of that agency, and no complaints had been made about the family.
The woman is described as being white, in her mid-30s and 5’3”, with brown eyes and shoulder-length curly brown hair.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.