Featured
Extra crews called in to help put out Wellesley fire
Smoke surrounds a home on Hessen Strausse Road in Wellesley. (July 15, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 16, 2017 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2017 2:11PM EDT
The cause of a fire at a Wellesley home Saturday night is still under investigation..
Firefighters were called to Hessen Strasse Road around 7 p.m.
They brought in extra crews due to the smoke surrounding the home and the extreme heat.
No one was hurt.
Officials say the fire started in the basement.
No word on the extent of the damages.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Extra crews called in to help put out Wellesley fire
- Two men wanted for vehicle theft, high-speed chases arrested by police
- Homes hit by lightning in Waterloo
- Guelph couple refuses to euthanize kitten, successfully crowdfunds for surgery
- Aging farmers, lack of succession plans put future of family farms at risk