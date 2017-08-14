

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police received a call about a possible impaired driver on Ferguson Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers located the car and arrested the driver for impaired driving.

A search of the car revealed that the driver was in possession of a small quantity of drugs and an explosive disc used for target shooting.

A 25-year-old Guelph man was charged with multiple offences including impaired operation of a vehicle (by drug) and two counts of possessing an explosive substance.

He was held for a bail hearing.