Explosive substance found in Guelph man’s car
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 2:04PM EDT
Guelph Police received a call about a possible impaired driver on Ferguson Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Officers located the car and arrested the driver for impaired driving.
A search of the car revealed that the driver was in possession of a small quantity of drugs and an explosive disc used for target shooting.
A 25-year-old Guelph man was charged with multiple offences including impaired operation of a vehicle (by drug) and two counts of possessing an explosive substance.
He was held for a bail hearing.