Guelph Hydro has held the first of two open houses to determine the future of the utility which provides power to both Guelph and Rockwood – an expansion, a merger, and a sale are all on the table.

The city is conducting a review of the power supplier and wants to hear from those who will be most impacted.

Community members offered their input at the Rockmosa Community Centre in Rockwood on Monday.

Officials have formed a committee to review how Guelph delivers electricity and will weigh the options – one of which is to make no change at all.

“The purpose of the open houses is to engage the community,” said Pankaj Sardana, CEO of Guelph Hydro. “And for us … to be open, honest, and transparent in our engagement with the community.”

Guelph Hydro has close to 130 employees whose futures are now uncertain.

Another open house will take place Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall.

The city has also set up a website with more information about its review of Guelph Hydro’s operations.

With reporting from Victoria Levy