Featured
Expand? Merge? Sell? Guelph Hydro holds open house
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 6:51PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:56PM EST
Guelph Hydro has held the first of two open houses to determine the future of the utility which provides power to both Guelph and Rockwood – an expansion, a merger, and a sale are all on the table.
The city is conducting a review of the power supplier and wants to hear from those who will be most impacted.
Community members offered their input at the Rockmosa Community Centre in Rockwood on Monday.
Officials have formed a committee to review how Guelph delivers electricity and will weigh the options – one of which is to make no change at all.
“The purpose of the open houses is to engage the community,” said Pankaj Sardana, CEO of Guelph Hydro. “And for us … to be open, honest, and transparent in our engagement with the community.”
Guelph Hydro has close to 130 employees whose futures are now uncertain.
Another open house will take place Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Guelph City Hall.
The city has also set up a website with more information about its review of Guelph Hydro’s operations.
With reporting from Victoria Levy
Related Stories
Photos
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Longtime Toronto nightclub security man among dead in Mexico nightclub shooting
- Brantford police on the hunt for gunman after weekend shooting
- Alleged ‘crossbow killer’ in court for preliminary hearing
- Security guard hit in head while trying to break up fight
- Police say Kitchener man arrested with drugs, cash, and loaded handgun
Kitchener Weather Change city
0 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10