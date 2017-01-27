Featured
Escaped sex offender back in custody
David Maracle, 51, is seen in this picture provided by Kingston Police.
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 6:41AM EST
Police say a man who walked away from a Kingston halfway house is back in custody.
David Maracle, who raped a 14-year-old girl in the Brantford area in the late 1990s was arrested in Cornwall Thursday evening.
Police were called when he was spotted at the Cornwall Square Shopping Mall Thursday.
Maracle was arrested about fifteen minutes, without incident.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.