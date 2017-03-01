Featured
Environment Canada upgrading national radar system
The Environment Canada radar station is seen in Exeter, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 6:15AM EST
The federal government is moving to improve Canada's ability to warn people about severe weather, including tornadoes.
The government has signed an 83-million-dollar contract for 20 state-of-the-art weather radars that are to be built across the country over seven years starting this fall.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the radars, along with a recently acquired supercomputer, will give people more time to protect themselves and their property from severe weather.
The government says the new system will cover more of Canada.
It will also double the detection range for tornadoes and other severe weather such as hurricanes, thunderstorms and snow storms.
Environment Canada says more accurate forecasts will help municipalities better plan snow clearing and give outdoor festivals more information about whether to cancel an event.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.