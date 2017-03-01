

The Canadian Press





The federal government is moving to improve Canada's ability to warn people about severe weather, including tornadoes.

The government has signed an 83-million-dollar contract for 20 state-of-the-art weather radars that are to be built across the country over seven years starting this fall.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the radars, along with a recently acquired supercomputer, will give people more time to protect themselves and their property from severe weather.

The government says the new system will cover more of Canada.

It will also double the detection range for tornadoes and other severe weather such as hurricanes, thunderstorms and snow storms.

Environment Canada says more accurate forecasts will help municipalities better plan snow clearing and give outdoor festivals more information about whether to cancel an event.