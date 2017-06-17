Featured
Environment Canada drops tornado warning for southwestern Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 2:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 4:15PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of southwestern Ontario earlier in the day Saturday.
The warning was in effect in London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.
The area is still under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management warns that people in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
It says that people who hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground or flying debris should also take cover immediately.
Warnings are an urgent message that severe weather is either occurring or will occur, whereas watches indicate that there's potential for the severe weather to occur.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Federal government asked to set up $350M fund to support journalism in Canada
- High winds knock over finish line at Relay For Life injuring 2
- Environment Canada drops tornado warning for southwestern Ontario
- Winnipeg murder suspect arrested in Kitchener
- The park is open but the pool is closed with construction still underway at Kiwanis Park