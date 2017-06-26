

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Firefighters attended the scene of a Waterloo food processing plant after receiving calls from concerned employees of an overheating boiler.

Fire officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. regarding D.C. Foods on Northland Road in Waterloo.

Flames could be seen inside the boiler through a window, however, officials said there were no flames on the exterior that needed to be extinguished.

Staff were forced out of the building as they said it was uncommon for it to be getting so hot inside the facility.

Firefighters remained on scene for a couple of hours.