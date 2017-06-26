Featured
Employees forced out after fear of boiler overheating in Waterloo facility
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2017 8:00AM EDT
Firefighters attended the scene of a Waterloo food processing plant after receiving calls from concerned employees of an overheating boiler.
Fire officials said the call came in around 5 a.m. regarding D.C. Foods on Northland Road in Waterloo.
Flames could be seen inside the boiler through a window, however, officials said there were no flames on the exterior that needed to be extinguished.
Staff were forced out of the building as they said it was uncommon for it to be getting so hot inside the facility.
Firefighters remained on scene for a couple of hours.
