

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after he refused to leave to roof of the Mitchell District high school Saturday night.

Perth County OPP responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a distraught man on the roof of the Mitchell District high school.

Police set up containment after the man refused to come down off the roof.

The Ontario Provincial Police tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team, canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in and around 9:00 p.m. the man was arrested with no injuries sustained to either party.

Roads in the area were closed for a few hours during the incident but have since reopened. The investigation continues.