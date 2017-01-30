

CTV Kitchener





An Elmira man is accused of making child pornography available for others to view.

Waterloo Regional Police say they started investigating the man after getting a tip that child porn had been uploaded to a social network.

That investigation led them to execute a search warrant at a home in Elmira last Friday, where they seized computer equipment.

A 61-year-old man is now charged with possessing child pornography and making child pornography available.