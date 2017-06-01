Featured
Elderly St. George couple found safe
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:44AM EDT
The Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for its assistance in helping to locate an missing elderly couple from St. George, Ontario.
Police said 84-year-old William Buchanan and his 82-year-old wife, Vera, were found safe in Waterloo Region after suffering vehicle issues.
