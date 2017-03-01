

Police divers’ search of the Grand River near the Lake Erie shore ended Wednesday morning when the body of a 91-year-old man was pulled to shore.

Emergency crews were first called to the shoreline in Port Maitland, 30 kilometres southeast of Cayuga, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Haldimand County OPP, an elderly woman who “appeared to be in a confused state” told officers that she could not find her husband.

The woman had been involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area.

An OPP dive team was called in to search the river. Wednesday morning, the elderly man’s body was found.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause of death.