Elderly man found dead in Grand River day after car crash
Police divers prepare to enter the Grand River in Port Maitland on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 3:24PM EST
Police divers’ search of the Grand River near the Lake Erie shore ended Wednesday morning when the body of a 91-year-old man was pulled to shore.
Emergency crews were first called to the shoreline in Port Maitland, 30 kilometres southeast of Cayuga, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Haldimand County OPP, an elderly woman who “appeared to be in a confused state” told officers that she could not find her husband.
The woman had been involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area.
An OPP dive team was called in to search the river. Wednesday morning, the elderly man’s body was found.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine his cause of death.
