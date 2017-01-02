Featured
Elderly man assaulted, robbed inside his home
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 3:42PM EST
Brantford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed an elderly man inside his own home.
Police say a man forced himself into a Darling Street home just before 11 a.m. on Monday.
He then struck the homeowner, an 84-year-old man, and demanded money and prescription medication.
He fled with cash and small quantity of narcotics.
The homeowner was not seriously hurt.
The suspect is described as:
- In his 20’s
- 5’9”
- Slim build
- Wearing a navy blue balaclava, leather gloves, blue jacket and jogging pants
Police believe it was targeted robbery.
