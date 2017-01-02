

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are looking for a suspect who robbed an elderly man inside his own home.

Police say a man forced himself into a Darling Street home just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

He then struck the homeowner, an 84-year-old man, and demanded money and prescription medication.

He fled with cash and small quantity of narcotics.

The homeowner was not seriously hurt.

The suspect is described as:

In his 20’s

5’9”

Slim build

Wearing a navy blue balaclava, leather gloves, blue jacket and jogging pants

Police believe it was targeted robbery.