Featured
Elderly driver hurt in crash dies of injuries
An 86-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision on Line 86 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 10:31AM EST
An 86-year-old man has died of injuries he received earlier this week in a crash west of Elmira.
Authorities had said that the man received life-threatening injuries in Tuesday afternoon’s collision on Line 86 west of Wallenstein.
The Wellesley Township resident was taken to an out-of-town trauma centre via air ambulance.
A second vehicle was also involved in the collision. Two people in that vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police have said that the crash was caused by driver error.
They also say the man’s name will not be made public.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.