An 86-year-old man has died of injuries he received earlier this week in a crash west of Elmira.

Authorities had said that the man received life-threatening injuries in Tuesday afternoon’s collision on Line 86 west of Wallenstein.

The Wellesley Township resident was taken to an out-of-town trauma centre via air ambulance.

A second vehicle was also involved in the collision. Two people in that vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police have said that the crash was caused by driver error.

They also say the man’s name will not be made public.