Eight-year-old boy dies after canoe capsizes near Bracebridge, Ont., waterfall
The water flows over rocks near Lake Muskoka. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 5:48PM EDT
BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- Police say an eight-year-old boy has died and a man is facing charges after a canoe capsized in the Muskoka River on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the canoe overturned near High Falls in Bracebridge, Ont., and both people in the canoe -- the man and the boy -- were thrown into the river.
When officers got to the scene, the man said he didn't know where the boy was.
OPP say that although the boy was wearing a life-jacket, he had gone over the waterfall.
Emergency crews tried CPR, and took the boy to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.
Investigators say 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death, and care and control over 80 milligrams.
He's scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on May 9.
