Waterloo Region’s economy will likely grow at the same speed as or even faster than the Ontario economy over the next two years, according to the chief economist of the Conference Board of Canada.

Craig Alexander was in Kitchener Thursday to present his outlook for the local economy.

“The Waterloo Region economy is doing well, and economic growth is picking up,” he said in an interview.

Over the next two years, Alexander said, the region should see “solid performance” as its economy grows by more than two per cent annually.

Alexander expects jobs to be created in many industries, including manufacturing.

Less rosy is his outlook for the construction industry, which he expects to shed jobs due to the housing market cooling off.