

The Canadian Press





As municipalities in Bruce and Grey counties approve moving to e-voting for the 2018 municipal election, South Bruce Peninsula is bucking the trend.

Mayor Janice Jackson says an effort to move to Internet and telephone voting was defeated in a tie vote in council.

One councillor expressed concern that moving to computer voting could disenfranchise a lot of senior citizens who are not familiar with a computer or even own one.

South Bruce Peninsula will continue to vote with a mail-in ballot, while Saugeen Shores, Brockton, and Kincardine have approved moving to electronic voting in 2018.