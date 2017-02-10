Featured
E-voting coming to Grey-Bruce next civic election
Voting station
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 6:43AM EST
As municipalities in Bruce and Grey counties approve moving to e-voting for the 2018 municipal election, South Bruce Peninsula is bucking the trend.
Mayor Janice Jackson says an effort to move to Internet and telephone voting was defeated in a tie vote in council.
One councillor expressed concern that moving to computer voting could disenfranchise a lot of senior citizens who are not familiar with a computer or even own one.
South Bruce Peninsula will continue to vote with a mail-in ballot, while Saugeen Shores, Brockton, and Kincardine have approved moving to electronic voting in 2018.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.