Dump truck and pickup truck collide near Ayr
A dump truck and a pickup truck collided at Northumberland Street and Alps Road in North Dumfries on Monday, July 17, 2017. (Hayden Phillips / CTV Kitchener)
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 6:53PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital Monday evening after two trucks collided in North Dumfries.
The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Northumberland Street and Alps Road, north of Ayr. It involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.
Officials at the scene said that the driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital.
Information on his condition was not immediately available.
