

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Monday evening after two trucks collided in North Dumfries.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Northumberland Street and Alps Road, north of Ayr. It involved a pickup truck and a dump truck.

Officials at the scene said that the driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

Information on his condition was not immediately available.