

The Canadian Press





A pilot for Sunwing Airlines says he's filled with remorse and shame for having a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit as he sat in his cockpit.

Miroslav Gronych pleaded guilty yesterday to having care and control of an aircraft while impaired.

The Slovenian national admitted to having drunk a bottle of vodka in his hotel room before his flight.

He was removed from the plane on December 31st when he appeared to pass out in the cockpit.

The 37-year-old tearfully told court becoming a pilot was a childhood dream.

He says the case, which has made headlines around the world, will end up punishing his children.

The defence asked for a three-to six-month sentence while the Crown asked the judge for one year in jail.

Gronych will remain in custody until his sentencing on April 3rd.