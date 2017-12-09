

CTV Kitchener





A 30-year-old Arthur man has been charged with drunk driving in a crash that sent his passenger to hospital in serious condition.

Jeffrey McDougall lost control of his car on Side Road 9, near Bellwood, around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

McDougall’s passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Elora, was seriously injured.

She was taken to a trauma centre by air ambulance.

McDougall has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm or death, and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm or death. His license has also been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

Investigators say Side Road 9 will reopen by 2 p.m.