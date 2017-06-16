Featured
Drunk driving blamed for rollover crash in Woodstock
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 10:59AM EDT
One man is facing charges following a rollover crash in Woodstock’s south end.
Woodstock Police say the crash brought them to Manitoba Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
They arrived to find that one vehicle had hit a parked vehicle, and then rolled onto its roof. Its driver was treated for injuries police described as “very minor.”
A 24-year-old man is facing charges including impaired driving and careless driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Motorcyclist thrown from bike, dragged by pickup truck
- Feds to give Ontario $435 million over 3 years for child care
- Drunk driving blamed for rollover crash in Woodstock
- Man accused in Yahoo hack may not fight extradition, lawyer says
- In order to bring more jobs to the city, Woodstock needs more land