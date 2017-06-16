

CTV Kitchener





One man is facing charges following a rollover crash in Woodstock’s south end.

Woodstock Police say the crash brought them to Manitoba Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find that one vehicle had hit a parked vehicle, and then rolled onto its roof. Its driver was treated for injuries police described as “very minor.”

A 24-year-old man is facing charges including impaired driving and careless driving.