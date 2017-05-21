

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A 26-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with impaired driving after his car flipped into a New Hamburg home Saturday night.

“His front end was literally at the front door,” said Heather Wilson, the homeowner who lives on Waterloo Street.

Police said the driver lost control, struck a fire hydrant and then a rock in front of the home around 11 p.m. The vehicle went airborne, flipped upside down and landed on the roof of Wilson’s car, damaging the porch of the home.

“It was the loudest crash I’ve ever heard,” said Wilson. “When we opened the door and the smoke was billowing into the house, yes, that was terrifying.”





(Source: Heather Wilson)

Wilson said officials estimated the damage to be around $60,000 plus the damage to her car.

She said as far as she is aware, both back tires of the car were popped and the back window was smashed.

Wilson said her neighbours broke the 26-year-old driver’s window to pull him out. Police said the man was treated for minor injuries.

The three people living in the home were not injured.



The 26-year-old driver is set to appear in court in June.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stu Gooden