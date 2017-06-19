

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’re looking for two people following a pharmacy robbery in Thamesford, west of Ingersoll.

According to Oxford County OPP, the Pharmasave on Dundas Street was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say two men were able to get away from the store with prescription drugs.

One is described as being white, think and between six feet and 6’3” tall. He was seen wearing a black sweater, a dark baseball cap and sunglasses.

The other is said to be white and 5’10”, with a medium build. He was seen in a black hoodie and sunglasses.

Both were last seen running eastbound away from the store.