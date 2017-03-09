

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is charged with drug trafficking and possession offences following a police investigation in that city.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on Victoria Street.

He was arrested by police officers who were investigating drug trafficking in the city.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had methamphetamine, crack cocaine, morphine and hydromorphone with him, as well as a substance believed to be fentanyl and hundreds of dollars in cash.