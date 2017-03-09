Featured
Drugs including suspected fentanyl seized from home; Kitchener man charged
Waterloo Regional Police say they found drugs and cash on a man who was arrested on Victoria Street in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 1:06PM EST
A Kitchener man is charged with drug trafficking and possession offences following a police investigation in that city.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 41-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on Victoria Street.
He was arrested by police officers who were investigating drug trafficking in the city.
At the time of his arrest, he allegedly had methamphetamine, crack cocaine, morphine and hydromorphone with him, as well as a substance believed to be fentanyl and hundreds of dollars in cash.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Canada's share of auto manufacturing market drops as sales set records
- 'It's like rolling the dice': Mayors fret over potential cuts to Great Lakes funding
- 2 raccoons test positive for rabies in Six Nations
- Drugs including suspected fentanyl seized from home; Kitchener man charged
- Fire at Colt Canada plant blamed on test firing activity