Two Kitchener residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a motel.

Waterloo Regional Police officers descended on the Weber Street East motel around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, items they seized include meth, prescription pills, a replica handgun, items believed to have been stolen, drug-related paraphernalia and cash.

A 52-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman are facing charges relating to drug trafficking and weapon offences.