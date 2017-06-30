Featured
Drugs, gun and other items seized from motel; 2 charged
A person is led to a police cruiser after police executed a search warrant at a motel in Kitchener on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Jeff Pagett / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 1:24PM EDT
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a motel.
Waterloo Regional Police officers descended on the Weber Street East motel around 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, items they seized include meth, prescription pills, a replica handgun, items believed to have been stolen, drug-related paraphernalia and cash.
A 52-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman are facing charges relating to drug trafficking and weapon offences.
